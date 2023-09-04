Delta Insurance (DEIN) posted a 61.54% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit after minority interest during fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 3rd.

Consolidated net profits stood at EGP 380.296 million in the 12-month period ended June 30th, compared to EGP 235.420 million in FY 2021/2022.

Furthermore, the company generated revenues of EGP 494.044 million, doubling from EGP 289.645 million a FY earlier.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone net profit after tax rose by 49.91% YoY to EGP 175.407 million in FY 2022/2023 from EGP 117.011 million.

Delta Insurance is engaged in the provision of life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services.

