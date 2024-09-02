Egypt - President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has instructed the government to extend health insurance coverage to 8.5 million beneficiaries of the Takaful and Karama program, as well as irregular workers in the construction and building sectors, as per a statement.

This initiative, costing EGP 10 billion annually, is part of a broader effort to enhance social protection and human development.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, El-Sisi reviewed the National Project for Human Development, "A New Beginning for Building Humans".

This project aims to improve investment in human capital through a comprehensive program involving health, education, culture, sports, and job creation, with collaboration from state agencies, civil society, and the private sector.

The president emphasized the importance of human capital and directed the completion of executive plans for the initiative.

Furthermore, El-Sisi was updated on initiatives for localizing the pharmaceutical industry and addressing supply chain challenges.

He also reviewed the presidential initiatives for public health and mental health, directing the expansion of mental health facilities and the establishment of new treatment centers, including the Sakina Psychiatric Hospital and Addiction Treatment in New Alamein City.

