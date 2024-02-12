Delta Insurance (DEIN) reported a 38.35% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit after minority interest for the first half (H1) of the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on February 11th.

Consolidated net profit after minority interest reached EGP 322.932 million in H1 of the current FY, compared to EGP 233.419 million in the same period a FY earlier.

The company recorded total consolidated revenues of EGP 448.622 million in the six-month period ended December 31st, up from EGP 297.954 million in the July-December period of 2022.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, the company registered a net profit after tax of EGP 123.193 million in the July-December period of last year, up from EGP 90.495 million in H1 FY 2022/2023.

Delta Insurance is engaged in the provision of life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services.

The company offers its services through two main segments: Corporate Solution Plans, Individual Protection Plans, and Aman El Safar Plan.

