Credit Agricole Egypt Foundation, Schneider Electric, and Gebal Company for Agriculture, Sustainability and Livelihoods have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch sustainable development projects in Menoufia governorate’s villages, Shubra Qubala, and Mit El Qasri, according to a press release emailed to Arab Finance on June 4th.

These projects focus on developing the water, food, energy nexus sectors.

This will be done by establishing greenhouses, fish ponds, poultry nurseries, irrigation pumps, and an agricultural waste recycling unit, all powered by solar energy, in addition to an agricultural greenhouse that will be fully operated by the women of the village to ensure gender parity in these projects.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to leverage the expertise and resources of the two organizations to create sustainable solutions to benefit the largest number of beneficiaries,” Jean-Pierre Trinelle, Chairman of Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation for Development and Managing Director of Crédit Agricole Egypt said.

