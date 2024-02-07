Contact Financial Holding is considering expanding in the UAE to provide its financial services to Egyptian expatriates across the emirates, Asharq Business reported.

Contact Financial Holding is a leading provider of finance solutions, including auto credit, insurance, consumer, and corporate finance.

It is the largest player in Egypt’s nascent debt capital markets, helping structure, arrange, and underwrite debt transactions for companies that need to access debt capital markets to fund growth, manage risk, improve financial standing, and raise liquidity.

