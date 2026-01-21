Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk reviewed Coca-Cola’s plans to expand investment in Egypt, according to a statement.

The two ministers held talks with Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC, and Michael Goltzman, Vice President, Global Policy & Sustainability at Coca-Cola.

On the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, the meeting explored opportunities for strengthening cooperation in the areas of sustainable manufacturing and local supply chains.

Coca-Cola recently opened a new production line at its business in Egypt, unveiling plans to launch another factory in Alexandria.

The company has established a large digital center in Cairo with 170 employees, expected to reach 450 employees by 2027, to support operations in 27 countries.

During the meeting, the two ministers emphasized that the Egyptian government offers a stable investment environment and consistent fiscal and trade policies aimed at attracting global investments and maintaining the competitiveness of the local market.

Egypt is a strategic regional hub from which global companies can expand their operations in regional and international markets, added El-Khatib and Kouchouk.

For his part, Goltzman outlined the company's vision for the Egyptian market, emphasizing that the state represents a pivotal hub for the company's operations in the region, given its advanced industrial infrastructure, strong logistical capabilities, and qualified workforce.