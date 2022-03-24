The Commercial International Bank (CIB) signed a commercial agreement with Via Drive-Thru — an online application that aims to revolutionise the drive-thru experience in Egypt — on Wednesday.

The agreement comes amid a rising demand for online services and aims to provide a seamless on-the-go experience for both CIB and Via customers.

Enabled by Via Drive-Thru’s state-of-the-art order tracking platform, vendors will be able to receive orders and deliver them to customers’ cars upon arrival in a timely and coordinated manner, preventing parking hassles and queues.

Through this agreement, CIB customers will be able to enjoy a variety of unique offers and advantages when placing orders on the Via Drive-Thru application.

“We are excited about this partnership, as we believe it will help us expand our services to customers in ways that were never possible before. Our vision is to provide customers with seamless drive-thru experiences,” said Nadim Barsoum — Co-Founder of Via Drive-Thru.

“This partnership will help us grow our vendor network, maintain our leadership as a unique and pioneering service provider, and open up new and unexplored opportunities in the world of digital commerce.”

“This agreement is in line with CIB’s aim to put our customers in Egypt first,” said Wessam Alexan — the Head of Consumer Assets at the CIB.

“We are keen on exploring and embracing all solutions that elevate the industry and financial experiences to make the lives of our customers easier and as stress-free as possible.”

