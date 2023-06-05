CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments’ (CICH) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company rose 107.61% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the consolidated financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on June 5th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company amounted to EGP 319.656 million in Q1 2023, compared to EGP 153.97 million in Q1 2022.

Operating revenues grew to EGP 1.260 billion in the first three months of the year from EGP 620.159 million in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

At the level of the standalone financial income statement, the company recorded a net profit of EGP 351.145 million in Q1 2023, rising from EGP 245.307 million in Q1 2022.

CI Capital is a diversified financial services group, which provides advisory on capital raising as well as mergers and acquisitions, in addition to asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research through its investment banking platform.

