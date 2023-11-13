The Arab Ceramic Company (Ceramica Remas) has reported a 192.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax for the first nine months of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 12th.

Net profits after tax registered EGP 67.240 million from January to September, compared to EGP 22.954 million in the same period of 2022.

Total operating revenues went up to EGP 981.318 million in the nine-month period from EGP 668.866 million in the same period last year.

Ceramica Remas is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the construction supplies industry sector. The company is primarily involved in the production and distribution of sanitary ware sets and ceramic tiles.

