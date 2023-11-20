Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated a headquarter for the business and technology transformation firm Capgemini at Cairo Festival City, as per a statement on November 19th.

The French Capgemini was founded 55 years ago, and works in the fields of cloud infrastructure technologies, data, artificial intelligence, software, and digital engineering to meet all business needs, said the CEO of Capgemini Group Aiman Ezzat.

The Egyptian headquarter is set to accommodate 1600 employees.

