Arab Finance: Banque Misr, the country's second-largest government lender, intends to establish an e-payment firm within the next three months, Asharq Business reported on April 27th, citing unnamed source familiar with the matter.

Banque Misr owns a 10% stake in Fawry, the largest electronic payment company in Egypt in terms of volume, number of operations and number of points of sale (POS).

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).