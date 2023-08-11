Banque Misr has signed a cooperation protocol with the Actors Syndicate to be linked to the latter’s digital portal, as per an emailed press release.

This will allow e-collection through points of sale via the members’ cards. This applies to transactions made inside Egypt of from abroad.

The protocol comes within the framework of the bank’s strategy to achieve digital transformation and localize the advanced digital services in Egypt.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).