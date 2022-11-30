Sales of passenger cars in Egypt dropped by 69% to 6,077 in October 2022 from 19,309 in October 2021, Almal News reported on November 29th, citing a report from the Automotive Marketing Information Company (AMIC).

The Nissan brand topped the market in October, accounting for 33% of all sales, or around 1,998 sold cars.

Meanwhile, sales of Chery and BYD brands reached 1,195 and 500 cars in October, respectively.

Sales of the MG brand amounted to 345 cars last month, while Chevrolet sold around 330 cars in the same period.

