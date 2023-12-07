Some Arab sovereign funds are in negotiation with the Egyptian Arab Company for Drug Industries and Medical Appliances (ACDIMA) to acquire a 20% stake in its new subsidiary, Al Mal News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Set to be incorporated within the coming few days, the new subsidiary will be specialized in manufacturing pharmaceutical ingredients, the sources added.

