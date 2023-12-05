France’s Alstom is expected to sign the final agreement with the Egyptian Ministry of Transport to design and maintain the Metro Line 6 by the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Al Borsa News reported, citing Alstom Egypt’s CEO Ramy Salah.

The Transport Ministry is currently finalizing the terms and conditions of its agreement with the French firm.

The company will be in charge of implementing the signaling, infrastructure, communications, and traction systems.

It will also be responsible for power supply, high-voltage sub-stations, depot equipment, design of the depot, trackwork, third rail, and automatic fare collection.

The construction of Metro Line 6 is set to begin this month.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).