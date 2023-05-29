Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) has reported a 152.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the period from July 1st 2022 until March 31st 2023, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 28th.

The company’s profits after tax grew to EGP 3.192 billion in the nine-month period ended March 31st, from EGP 1.266 billion in the comparative period a year earlier.

Revenue surged 85.39% YoY to EGP 3.398 billion, compared to EGP 1.832 billion.

Alexandria Container is an Egypt-based company that specializes in containers and cargo handling in Egyptian ports.

