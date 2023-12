RABAT - The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Monday it agreed to lend Morocco 246 million euros ($268 million) to help build a highway in the northeast.

The highway will connect a port Morocco is building in the Mediterranean city of Nador to the country's road network in Guercif, AfDB said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Alison Williams)