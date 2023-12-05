Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) is targeting to launch several mega projects in the Egyptian market in the coming period with investments of over $1 billion, AFC’s CEO Samaila Zubairu said in an interview with Asharq Business.

Zubairu highlighted that the AFC partnered with the renewable energy provider Infinity in wind energy projects in Egypt, adding that they are currently implementing a wind and solar energy mega project in cooperation with the Egyptian and Emirati governments.

Zubairu’s announcements came on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai.

