The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) aims to pump new investments worth $100 million into Egypt over the next three years, Chairman Mohamed Bin Obaid Al Mazrooei told Asharq Business on the sidelines of the Gulf-Egyptian Business Forum.

Al Mazrooei added that the new investments would be injected into the agricultural and livestock production sectors.

AAAID’s investments in Egypt amount to about $158 million, as it owns a 27% stake in Faiyoum Sugar Company, a 82% stake in the Arab Company for Production and Preservation of Crops, and a 5% stake in the Middle East for Vaccines (MEVAC).

