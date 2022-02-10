TOBRUK, Libya, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Libya's parliamentspokesman on Thursday declared Fathi Bashagha as the new interimprime minister after a rival candidate withdrew, but it was notclear if the chamber had held a vote.

The incumbent, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, has said he does notrecognise the parliament's attempt to remove him, that hisgovernment remains valid and that he will not step down.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall;Editing by Jon Boyle) ((angus.mcdowall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:angus.mcdowall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))