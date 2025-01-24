BEIRUT — Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at Baabda Palace in Beirut on Thursday. Prince Faisal is the first high-ranking Saudi official visiting Lebanon in over 15 years.



During the meeting, President Aoun and Prince Faisal discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region. Prince Faisal reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's continued support for Lebanon and its people.



Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to Aoun and to the government and people of Lebanon, wishing them further progress and prosperity.



The reception was attended by Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Farhan, advisor to Minister of Foreign Affairs for Lebanese Affairs, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari, and Assistant Director General of the Minister's Office Walid Al-Samaeel.



In a press briefing following his meeting with President Aoun, Prince Faisal reiterated Saudi Arabia's support for Lebanon and its people, stressing that the Kingdom looks with optimism at Lebanon's future.



He reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia will continue to stand by Lebanon. Emphasizing the importance of reforms, ​​Prince Faisal stated that implementing reforms will enhance the world's confidence in Lebanon. "I discussed with President Aoun the importance of adhering to the ceasefire agreement, and we trust the ability of the president and his prime minister in restoring stability in the country," he said.



For his part, President Aoun considered the visit of the Saudi foreign minister as a message of hope, saying: "We hope that our relations with Saudi Arabia will grow stronger." Aoun thanked Saudi Arabia for its efforts to help Lebanon, especially in terms of ending the presidential vacuum.



The Lebanese president also expressed his hope that the Saudi brothers will return to Lebanon again. Aoun's election as president was supported by five countries that cooperated in resolving the Lebanese presidential crisis, including Saudi Arabia, which has been a major supporter of Lebanon for decades.



Earlier on the day, upon arrival at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Prince Faisal was received by Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdullah Bou Habib; Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Lebanese Affairs Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Farhan; Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari, and a number of senior officials.



During his visit, Prince Faisal will also meet Acting Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and other senior Lebanese officials. Discussions would focus on key issues of mutual interest to strengthen ties between the two nations.



Informed Lebanese sources reported that Prince Faisal would hand President Aoun a formal invitation to visit Saudi Arabia. Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman had invited President Aoun to visit the Kingdom during a phone call on January 11.



In response to the invitation, President Aoun praised Saudi Arabia's stances towards Lebanon and its people, saying that Saudi Arabia would be his first destination on his foreign visits. Aoun explained that his choice of Saudi Arabia as his first foreign destination comes from his belief in its historical role in supporting and cooperating with his country, and as an affirmation of Lebanon's Arab depth as a basis for its relations with other countries in the region.



During his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, Prince Faisal considered the election of a president for Lebanon after a long vacuum as "a very positive thing," and said: "We want to see real reforms in Lebanon in order to increase our participation, and the talks taking place there so far are encouraging," he pointed out.

