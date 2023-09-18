AMMAN — The Ministry of Youth and Partners for Good on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of youth’s skills and their empowerment in pilot projects. According to a ministry statement, the MoU aims to develop workers’ skills in youth centres, connect communities through training and employment with small tourist startups, particularly for women and youth and develop their skills in order for them to establish their own businesses.

During the signing ceremony, the ministry's secretary general, Hussein Jbour, expressed his appreciation for the continued partnership with Partners for Good in the implementation of youth programmes that will develop youth skills and enhance their capacities. For his part, the company's CEO Walid Al Tarawneh said that this agreement will frame cooperation with the ministry through entrepreneurship programmes and youth committees.

