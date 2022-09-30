Jordan’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, compared with the same period in 2021, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh said on Thursday, citing figures from the Department of Statistics (DoS).

Preliminary estimates from the DoS show that extractive industries witnessed the highest growth rate at 7.4 per cent, followed by the construction sector at 4.9 per cent, the transport, storage and telecommunications sectors at 4.5 per cent, and trade, hotels and restaurants at 3.9 per cent, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

