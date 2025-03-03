AMMAN: The Kingdom's total public debt fell by 1 per cent to JD44.161 billion by the end of 2024, compared to its level at the end of November the same year, according to Ministry of Finance data.

Jordan's debt-to-GDP ratio fell to 116.8 per cent by the end of the year, compared to 118 per cent at the end of November, the government-owned Al Malakah TV said, citing the ministry's figures.

The data also showed that the government's debt to the Social Security Investment Fund fell by 3.2 per cent over the same period, reaching JD9.9 billion.

In 2024, the government repaid JD3.7 billion of debt while issuing treasury bills and bonds worth JD 5 billion.

