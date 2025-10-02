AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) on Wednesday announced that the industrial sector maintained its “historic and sustained” performance for the second consecutive quarter, recording real growth of 4.8 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

JCI said this growth reinforced the sector’s position as one of the main drivers of the national economy, contributing 39 per cent of overall economic growth in the second quarter of 2025, according to figures from the Department of Statistics.

Manufacturing industries continued to perform strongly, registering 5 per cent growth, the highest in more than two decades, and contributing 0.89 percentage points to overall growth.

Extractive and mining industries rebounded, posting 3.8 per cent growth after a decline in the first quarter, with a contribution of 0.10 percentage points. The chamber attributed this recovery to stronger external demand and the stabilisation of supply chains.

The utilities sector also maintained its positive momentum, with electricity and water achieving 4.9 per cent growth and contributing 0.09 percentage points, reflecting the expanding base of industrial activity across different fields.

The chamber highlighted its ongoing efforts to boost industrial exports through a comprehensive support system that includes expanding air freight capacity, developing a food industry traceability system, and launching modern digital tools to enhance the presence of Jordanian products in international markets.

It also noted the introduction of a monthly report tracking key regulatory and procedural challenges facing factories, in cooperation with relevant government entities.

“The results achieved in the first half of this year mark a turning point for Jordanian industry,” the chamber said, stressing that the sector has reached its highest growth rates in two decades, while also regaining momentum in previously lagging industries.

JCI underlined that the industrial sector is steadily consolidating its role as the main engine of economic growth and sustainable development in the Kingdom.

JCI President Fathi Jaghbir said the latest figures reaffirm the sector’s position as “the main driver of national growth,” underscoring its resilience and ability to turn challenges into opportunities.

“This accelerated performance supports optimistic expectations for the end of 2025, with the potential to achieve unprecedented, historic results,” he said, calling for addressing obstacles, particularly procedural hurdles, to sustain positive momentum and unlock further growth.

