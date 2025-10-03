AMMAN — The government on Wednesday borrowed $215 million through the issuance of Treasury bonds via the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

According to the borrowing auction, the bonds carry a 5.75 per cent interest rate and will be repaid over five years, with payments scheduled until 2030, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

Figures from the Ministry of Finance showed that public debt service, which means the instalments and interest paid by the government on loans, reached around JD3.155 billion from the beginning of 2025 to July, while debt service stood at nearly JD2.62 billion by the end of the first half of 2025.

Since the start of the year, the government issued Treasury bonds worth some JD3.375 billion, while paying off debt valued at JD2.15 billion.

Interest payments over the same period amounted to JD795 million, according to ministry data.

