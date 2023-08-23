AMMAN — Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Al Queisi on Tuesday held discussions with Cyprus' Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis on enhancing cooperation in the field of tourism.

During a virtual meeting, Queisi reviewed Jordan's tourism investment opportunities and touched on exchanging expertise, especially Cyprus' traditional handicrafts via joint training programmes and workshops.

He also highlighted that Jordan seeks to benefit from Cyprus’ inter-site transportation strategies within the tourism sector. He also called on Cyprus to benefit from Jordan's expertise in the fields of heritage conservation and restoration, as well as in creating promotional and marketing activities, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The discussion also covered Jordanian workforce in Cyprus and ways to enhance partnerships in joint vocational training programmes, as well as a student-exchange programme to Cyprus through the hotel association.

