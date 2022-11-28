Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Sunday met with Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro as part of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army's (JAF) efforts to boost military cooperation between the two countries.

Huneiti and Jiro discussed collaboration and coordination in various military, operational, training and logistical fields to achieve the goals of the two countries' armed forces, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The meeting was also attended by several JAF senior officers and the Japanese defence attache in Amman.

