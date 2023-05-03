AMMAN — The first flight of a new air bridge carrying Czech tourists landed in Aqaba, bringing 189 visitors to Jordan.

This marks the beginning of a series of 26 flights, expected to bring a total of 4,680 tourists from the Czech Republic to Jordan by the end of October, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, the director-general of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), said that the JTB has been working towards establishing this air bridge for several years and hopes that these weekly flights will have a positive impact on the country's tourism industry.

