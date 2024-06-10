AMMAN — The first EU-Jordan Business Forum will be held on Tuesday under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

Organised by the European Union Delegation in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, the forum aims to boost economic cooperation, encourage investment opportunities, and enhance trade relations between the EU and Jordan.

Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf was quoted in a statement to The Jordan Times as saying, "The EU-Jordan Business Forum ‘24 is a pivotal event that underscores Jordan's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and attracting foreign investment. By collaborating closely with our European partners, we are dedicated to unlocking new avenues for economic growth and innovation, thereby positioning Jordan as a key hub for investment in the region."

EU Ambassador Chatzisavas said, "The EU-Jordan Business Forum is a testament to the enduring relationship between Jordan and the European Union, based on a shared vision for economic prosperity and sustainable development. The Forum will allow Jordanian and European companies, as well as partners, to showcase their products and services, and offer a space to develop business to business dialogue.’

The one-day Forum will bring together key stakeholders from both regions, including Saleh Al Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ahmad Hanandeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the Vice-President of the European Investment Bank Gelsomina Vigliotti, government officials, business leaders, investors, public and private banks, and industry experts. Distinguished experts and panelists will discuss the main issues hindering bilateral trade and investment, and concrete ways to overcome them.

Topics will include investment opportunities for EU business in the Jordanian and regional markets, success stories of European and Jordanian companies operating in the Kingdom, and sustainable initiatives and opportunities in green industries, digital economy and trade, according to the statement.

