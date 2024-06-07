AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said that providing natural gas as an energy source at "reasonable" prices is one of Jordan's future "important" ambitions, to help all the Kingdom's sectors face the energy challenges.

During the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Jordan Oil Terminals Company (JOTC) and Ma’an Development Company, the minister noted that the MoU aimed to supply natural gas to Rawdah Industrial City in Ma'an Development Area, the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Kharabsheh stressed the importance of the projects implemented by Jordan's energy sector institutions in supporting the national economy and contributing to increase investment volume, which reflects on the Kingdom's economy and development of the local community and reduces the burdens of the energy bill.

The minister also said that the sector’s projects will help realise the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision by achieving growth rates exceeding 5 per cent over the next ten years, Petra reported.

Kharabsheh noted that the ministry is working within a national plan to deliver natural gas to Jordan's industrial complexes, primarily the industrial estates of Rawdah, Al Muwaqar, and Quwaira, as well as Qastal Industrial City and Hashimiyeh Industrial Zone.

JOTC Director General Hassan Hiyari highlighted the importance of today's cooperation to supply existing and future industries with natural gas needs, which would contribute to strengthening the investment environment in Rawda Industrial City to become an "attractive" environment for industries in the future.

