CAIRO: Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated Syria's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who was appointed on Wednesday by armed factions, and wished him success in achieving the Syrian people's aspirations, Sisi said in a statement on Friday.

Sharaa, an Islamist who was once an affiliate of al Qaeda, has been trying to gain support from Arab and Western leaders since he led a rebel offensive that toppled former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last year.

Sisi has cracked down on Islamists in the most populous Arab state, which has wide influence in the Middle East and is a close ally of the United States. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Enas Alashray; Editing by Mark Porter)



