AMMAN — Director-General of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat on Sunday announced the launch of seven routes to Aqaba via the low-cost airline easyJet, including four new routes, during winter, which is expected to begin in November.

Arabiyat said that operating four new lines to the Kingdom will increase the number of tourists, according to a JTB statement. He explained that the new flights will begin arriving in Jordan in between November and March, from Milan, Amsterdam, Paris and Lyon.

The JTB director general noted that low-cost airlines have contributed to an increase in the number of tourist arrivals, realising the objectives of tourism recovery and improvement indicators.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

