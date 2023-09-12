AMMAN — The Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation, increased 2.45 per cent during the January-August period of 2023, reaching 108.67 points compared with 106.07 points in the same period of 2022.

A monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics on Monday showed an increase of 0.20 per cent to 109.13 points in August 2023, against 108.91 points in July 2023, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

