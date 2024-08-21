PHOTO
Riyadh: The National Debt Management Center announces the closure of August 2024 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program. The Total Amount Allocated was set at SAR 6.018 billion.
The Sukuk issuance was divided into five tranches as follows:
The first tranche has a size of SAR 2.818 billion, maturing in 2029.
The second tranche has a size of SAR 1.992 billion, maturing in 2031.
The third tranche has a size of SAR 152 million, maturing in 2034.
The fourth tranche has a size of SAR 415 million, maturing in 2036.
The fifth tranche has a size of SAR 642 million, maturing in 2039.