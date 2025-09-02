ABU DHABI - Saudi Arabia plans to tap global debt markets with the sale of a two-part Islamic bond, or sukuk, fixed income news service IFR reported on Tuesday.

The indicative price guidance for the U.S. dollar-denominated five-year tranche was set at around 95 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, while guidance of around 105 bps over the same benchmark was indicated for the 10-year portion.

Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are the global coordinators and bookrunners for the debt sale, with ICBC and Mizuho banks acting as active joint lead managers, IFR reported.

Saudi Arabia has pushed forward with spending on a massive economic transformation programme known as Vision 2030 that aims to diversify its revenue sources to wean the economy off dependence on hydrocarbon income.

It has regularly tapped debt markets to plug a growing budget deficit and is projected to post a fiscal deficit of around $27 billion this year.

Saudi Arabia's public debt stood at 1.38 trillion riyals ($367.81 billion) at the end of the second quarter, the finance ministry said in July.

($1 = 3.7519 riyals)

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees and Rachna Uppal; Editing by Tom Hogue and Andrew Heavens)