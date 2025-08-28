Saudi Alinma Bank has priced a USD 500 million perpetual, non-callable for 5.5 years Additional Tier 1 (AT1) sustainable sukuk at par, with a 6.25% semi-annual coupon.

Investor demand for the sukuk exceeded $1.75 billion, excluding Joint Lead Manager (JLM) interest.

The issue date is set for 3 September 2025, and it will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market.

The Islamic bank rated A2 (Stable) by Moody's / A- (Stable) by S&P / A- (Stable) by Fitch, marketed its offering at 6.75% area.

The Joint Lead Managers include: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Alinma Capital Company, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)