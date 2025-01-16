Qatar Islamic Bank, the country's largest Islamic bank, reported 7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in full-year 2024 net profit to 4.61 billion riyals ($1.27 billion), beating estimates.

Data provider LSEG analysts’ mean estimate was QAR 4.3 billion.

Basic earnings per share was QAR 1.86 versus QAR1.73 in 2023.

Total income for the period ended December 31, 2024, was up 9% at QAR 11.7 billion, the Qatar Stock Exchange-listed bank said on Wednesday.

Total assets now stand at QAR 200.8 billion, up 6% YoY.

The lender's board has proposed additional cash dividend of 55% of the paid-up share capital, taking the total cash dividend during the year to 80% of the paid up share capital.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.co