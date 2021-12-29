UAE - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE in January 2022 has been postponed, the Indian Embassy Abu Dhabi confirmed.

“The visit has been postponed. But it has not been cancelled. It will happen soon,” an official from the Indian Embassy said.

According to the official, Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on January 5 and return the next day.

The UAE has recently rolled out strict measures to prevent the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Asked if the threat because of the Omicron variant was a reason for postponement, the official pointed out: “There has been no official reason given but the visit will happen sooner than later.”