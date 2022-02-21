Om Birla, speaker of the lower house of the Indian Parliament, is in the UAE on his first-ever official visit.

He was received by Saqr Al Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council. Birla will be addressing a special session of the UAE Federal National Council on Tuesday.

His visit reflects the strong and growing bilateral relations between the two countries. India and UAE have been strong partners in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Earlier on Monday, Birla commenced his official visit by paying his respects at Wahat Al Karama (Martyrs Memorial). He laid a wreath at the Martyr’s Memorial and signed the visitor’s book. He hailed the supreme sacrifices made by Emiratis and all those who lost their lives while protecting the country, including those at the frontlines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thereafter, he and Ghobash shared their perspectives on parliamentary matters, with specific focus on the Asian region. They also discussed means to further strengthen parliamentary cooperation between India and the UAE. Birla also extended an invitation Ghobash to visit India.

Birla condemned the recent terror attacks on the UAE and conveyed strong solidarity with the UAE Government to counter terror in all its forms including cross border terrorism and terror financing. He emphasised the role of parliaments in strengthening legal frameworks in this regard.

Birla thanked the UAE Government for hosting nearly 3.4 million Indian expatin the UAE. The UAE acknowledged the positive contribution made by the Indian community in the economic growth and development of the country over decades.

Ghobash hosted an official banquet for the visiting delegation. In the next few days, the delegation is expected to call on UAE dignitaries, as well as visit the UAE and India pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai.