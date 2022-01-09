NEW DELHI: In light of a surge in COVID-19 infections across India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has set up a Control Room to ensure the smooth conduct of international trade and to guard against disruptions in the transportation and delivery of goods and essential commodities.

"In the event of any manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilisation of resources, the same may be informed to this Department," a DPIIT press release has said.

"As a measure of precaution and for supporting our business ecosystem, DPIIT will monitor the status and issues arising due to the restrictions imposed by state governments and union territories," the press release added.

Exporters in the UAE and those importing from India or entities sending essential goods to India may reach the Control Room via: Telephone: (+91 11) 23063554, 23060625 E-mail: dpiit-controlroom@gov.in The Ministry of Commerce and Industry assured that issues reported by various stakeholders through this Control Room shall be taken up with the concerned state governments and union territory administrations. These telephone numbers will be functional from 9:00 to 21:00 Indian Standard Time.

Simultaneously, India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has begun monitoring the status of exports and imports, tracking difficulties faced by trade stakeholders in view of an spurt in COVID-19 infections. "DGFT has operationalised a ‘COVID-19 Helpdesk’ to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising in respect of international trade," the press release said.

Among other things, the Helpdesk will aid in the resolution of issues relating to import and export licensing, customs clearance delays and import/export documentation. Exporters and importers may submit information on the DGFT website by navigating to the Helpdesk service page. Or they can bring relevant issues to the DGFT’s attention through the email id: dgftedi@nic.in with the subject header: COVID-19 Helpdesk.

