This year, India's Republic Day is special. It coincides with the 75th year of India's Independence, hence it is being celebrated as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The day marks the adoption of the Constitution of India and the transition of India to a republic on January 26, 1950.

Though the country has been hit by multiple waves of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, it has managed to come out least scarred and is well poised for a double-digit GDP growth in the next financial year, says Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & MD Aster DM Healthcare, as the country celebrates the special day.

"Today, as we stand together to celebrate Indias 73rd Republic Day, it is heartening to look back and ponder on the phenomenal progress that the largest democracy, which is home to one sixth of the world population, has accomplished since Independence.

"Although the last two years have been the toughest in recent history of mankind, India managed to keep fuelling its growth story, fighting against the multiple waves of the deadly coronavirus which disrupted lives, India has managed to come out least scarred and is poised for a double-digit GDP growth in the next financial year.

"It is time to refresh Indias growth story with focus on infrastructure development with special attention to sectors like housing, healthcare, education, digital & technology led services. In 2020-21, the country received a record FDI of $81.97 billion and cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A) surged.

"Social inclusiveness with focus on the marginalized population is very heartening. For the first time, the list of invitees to the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi includes autorickshaw drivers, construction and sanitation workers and frontline healthcare workers. This shows that the unheard voices are now being heard by the government.

"Investors already consider India as an investment hub for its skilled young workforce as the average age of Indians is very low. While India has the advantage of a large population of educated youth, most countries will fall short of working-age people, caused by lower birth rates and an ageing working population. In such a scenario, India has a major demographic advantage for the next 25 years and can provide a host of services for various labour-intensive sectors with focus on skill development among the youth. With womens empowerment as an objective, there is a strengthening of the role of women in all areas, which further drives the country's growth. Investing in education, especially women's education, health and infrastructure, should lead to our goal of becoming the centre of the world's economic powers.

"Indians like us living abroad, lovingly remember our home country and are proud of the achievements. Since we started our operations in Dubai 35 years back, Aster has been focussing on giving back to the country through healthcare infrastructure development in India. We are in the process of increasing our presence in India and allocating more capital for growth there. I wish our Motherland, which is the cradle of civilisation with 5,000 years of history, to become a world super power with unity in diversity."

Jai Hind!