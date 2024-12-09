HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2024 - Zero Fintech Group (00093.HK) is thrilled to announce a strategic financing deal with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("Standard Chartered") (02888.HK) to enhance A.I. financing solutions for X Wallet. In 2024, registered users of the X Wallet App have seen an impressive uplift of 209% year-over-year, with monthly active users growing by 224%. This collaboration includes a funding limit of up to HKD800 Million from Standard Chartered to support the Group's asset and business growth.

Zero Fintech Group Partners with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited to Enhance A.I. Financing Solutions for X Wallet with HKD800 Million Funding Limit

This partnership is a pivotal move for Zero Fintech Group as it seeks to leverage proprietary A.I. technology of X Wallet to drive efficiency and innovation within the financial sector. With Standard Chartered's funding support, X Wallet will enhance its capabilities to provide users with streamlined, cost-effective financial solutions tailored to their needs.

Carlos Chau, Executive Director at Zero Fintech Group, said, "We are excited to join forces with Standard Chartered to elevate X Wallet's offerings. This funding support not only fuels our technological advancements but also allows us to focus on building a robust financial ecosystem that prioritizes cost efficiency and user-centric solutions."

The funding support by Standard Chartered will also facilitate the creation of a comprehensive financial ecosystem in X Wallet, integrating various Fintech services to provide users with seamless access to a wide range of financial products from lending to payment. This holistic approach aims to redefine customer experience and empower users in their financial journeys.
About X Wallet

X Wallet is a cutting-edge Fintech mobile app, developed by Zero Fintech Group in 2018. As the first AI-powered digital lending app in Hong Kong, X Wallet combines advanced lending features with a seamless Buy Now, Pay Later payment solution.

Its flagship product, X Cash.AI, delivers a fully automated lending experience, approving loans within 5 seconds without any need for human intervention. This breakthrough innovation redefines traditional lending and payment methods, offering users a faster and more efficient financial experience.


Zero Fintech Group