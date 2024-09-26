YAN OLOGY, a brand under the Zhen Shang Zhu Yan Group, was born from the group's vision to "reverse aging through medicine and empower beauty through technology." This brand is the result of the group's profound insights and continuous exploration in the field of medical aesthetics. We bring together top medical experts and professional beauty consultants from around the world, incorporating Swiss secrets of youthful skin and the latest technological instruments, along with a “three hearts and two intentions” service model, to deliver an unparalleled medical beauty experience.

Founded in 2002, the Zhen Shang Zhu Yan Group is a diversified beauty enterprise with five core business sectors: beauty direct sales centers, medical aesthetic centers, wellness centers, optical technology centers, and product research and development centers. It is the first beauty platform in Zhuhai to integrate lifestyle beauty, medical aesthetics, and technological beauty. Positioned as a one-stop high-end beauty lifestyle platform, it currently has over 10,000 active members and serves as a gathering place for distinguished individuals from various sectors in Zhuhai.

