Celebrating Every Curve with Confidence
XIXILI's understanding of the importance of confidence and beauty for all individuals drives the creation of products tailored to complement traditional outfits such as the Cheongsam, Baju Kurung, and Kebaya, ensuring a flawless fit for every celebration.
For those requiring plus-size options, selecting lingerie designed with thoughtful details, such as full coverage, comfortable high side panels, double layered power-netting and a U-back design, ensures enhanced support and a naturally lifted silhouette. Popular choices include:
- Demi contour cup bras and full cup bras that accentuate your cleavage with better centralisation and high coverage.
- Firm-fitting girdles that provide high-waisted, 360-degree compression for a seamless finish under tight-fitting outfits.
Inclusive Sizing for Every Shape
As a lingerie brand that celebrates body inclusivity, XIXILI provides a wide range of sizes, ensuring the perfect fit and support for every woman. Some of XIXILI’s best-selling plus-size lingerie include:
- Rufina Ultimate Full Cup Bra and Rosie Full Coverage Bra: Designed with full coverage, high side panels, double-layered power-netting, and a U-back design for all-day comfort.
- Firm Control Long Girdle and Full Coverage High Waist Girdle: Crafted from smooth-touch, breathable fabric for optimal sculpting and support.
Self-Love Through Lingerie
Lingerie during this season is not solely about function—it represents self-love and self-expression. XIXILI's vibrant and elegant designs suit various occasions, providing options for festive or romantic settings.
- Bright-coloured lingerie, such as the Cynthia Demi Lacey Bra in Red, bring luck and joy to Chinese New Year celebrations.
- Timeless lacey sets in black or pink, including the Rosie Lacey Bra, offering a delicate mix of elegance and playfulness for romantic occasions.
Celebrating in Style with XIXILI
From everyday essentials to bold statement pieces, XIXILI’s collections empower individuals to embrace natural curves and celebrate beauty with one of the widest ranges of plus-size bras and shapewear in Malaysia. As the festive season approaches, confidence is elevated through lingerie that combines comfort and elegance.
Celebrate Chinese New Year and Hari Raya with XIXILI, where comfort, confidence and styles come together, ensuring women feel their best for every festive moment.
For more information and to explore the full collection, visit XIXILI’s website today.
About XIXILI
A homegrown Malaysian brand, XIXILI offers beautiful fashion lingerie and shapewear in Malaysia that prioritises fit and comfort. With an extensive range of bra sizes from A to I and bands 65 to 100, XIXILI caters to women of all shapes and sizes. Expert fitters are dedicated to helping you find the perfect bra, boosting your confidence and enhancing your silhouette.
XIXILI became the first Malaysian lingerie brand to introduce a Try-On in 3D avatar tool, allowing customers to virtually try on XIXILI lingerie using a 3D avatar tailored to their specific body type and measurements. Whether it’s everyday wear or something special, XIXILI ensures women always look and feel amazing.
