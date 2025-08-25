Founded in 2019, VSING is dedicated to providing a platform for individuals to express themselves and have their voices heard, while leveraging technology to connect like-minded talents and foster authentic human connections. VSING is committed to discovering and nurturing emerging vocal talents, helping them pursue their dreams. Currently, VSING has presence in 12 regions and 37 cities worldwide, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, the United States, Canada, and Australia. Its dedicated mobile application has surpassed 300,000 downloads.

Worldgate is a well-established integrated logistics solution provider in Malaysia and Hong Kong principally engaged in providing international freight forwarding and logistics services, with a primary focus on air/sea freight forwarding and related services, trucking and warehousing to customers worldwide, manufacturing and sale of plastic products in Vietnam and trading of used mobile phones.

