Supplyframe, headquartered in Pasadena, California, has redefined supply chain management with its comprehensive ecosystem of targeted marketing solutions, engineering resources, and supply chain tools. Specializing in Design-to-Source Intelligence (DSI) solutions for the global electronic components industry, Supplyframe's platform interprets billions of signals related to intent, demand, supply, and risk, offering valuable insights throughout the product life cycle. Through its collaborative approach and innovative technology, Supplyframe ensures its clients are always at the forefront of industry trends and developments, empowering businesses to navigate the complex electronics value chain with ease.

WIN SOURCE, established in 1999, has emerged as Asia's first overseas B2B e-commerce platform specializing in electronic components. The company, listed among the Top 50 Electronics Distributors in the world by Supply Chain Connect in 2023, is renowned for its commitment to reducing production costs for various customer groups, including EMS, OEM, and ODM. With an extensive inventory surpassing a million components and a robust procurement network, WIN SOURCE enables manufacturers to fulfill all their product requirements efficiently, significantly enhancing procurement efficiency. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and a vast inventory, WIN SOURCE delivers exceptional value to businesses worldwide.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.