Whisky Hammer is a family run whisky auction service founded by brothers and keen whisky enthusiasts Daniel and Craig Milne, who are supported by a team of passionate experts acting as trusted advisors to both buyers and sellers. Whisky Hammer hosts monthly auctions dedicated to whisky and other fine spirits, which attract more than 200,000 buyers and sellers from every corner of the globe. It has auctioned a wide range of whiskies, both bottles and casks, recently achieving the world record for the highest value cask ever sold at auction. The superior service offered by Whisky Hammer means it is trusted by some of the world's most prominent whisky collectors and sellers, with a 5-star TrustPilot rating. Its sister retail business, Still Spirit, comprises a whisky shop and dram bar offering over 200 rare whiskies based in Ellon, including an e-commerce site. In summer 2023, Whisky Hammer founders also launched independent bottling company, Halcyon Spirits. Follow Whisky Hammer @whiskyhammer on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.whiskyhammer.com

