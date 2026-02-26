While brands strive to balance flavor with health, reducing sugar poses formidable technical challenges. Removing sucrose often introduces a medicinal aftertaste that compromises the consumer experience. Furthermore, in functional jellies and gummies, sugar is essential for structural stability; without it, products frequently suffer from syneresis (water separation). In the high-temperature climates of Southeast Asia, this structural failure leads to 'bursting juice' upon opening—a critical quality defect.
To navigate these complexities, Wel-Bloom—Taiwan's leader of jelly supplements—unveils the FRESH-Jelly® technology. Utilizing advanced physical structural reorganization, FRESH-Jelly® ensures a moisture-locked, resilient texture that withstands the rigors of tropical climates. Rather than relying on artificial sweeteners, Wel-Bloom leverages its proprietary 'Healthy Sweetness Strategic Library' of natural alternatives to maintain a superior flavor profile. Furthermore, this innovation disrupts traditional OEM reliance on preservatives, achieving a clean-label, preservative-free product without compromising the integrity of its sugar-reduction goals.
As a premier dietary supplement manufacturer—backed by both NSF-GMP and comprehensive HALAL supply chain certifications—Wel-Bloom empowers Malaysian brands to navigate MOH regulations with precision during early-stage development. Our expertise ensures that products bypass 'Grade D' risks, seamlessly transforming health-conscious formulations into the 'great flavor' that drives consumer loyalty. As the 2026 policy landscape tightens, Wel-Bloom is committed to helping clients across Malaysia and Singapore convert regulatory challenges into a sustainable competitive advantage.
About Wel-Bloom
Wel-Bloom is a globally recognized CDMO expert in the health food industry, dedicated to delivering innovative, one-stop solutions. Guided by forward-looking market insights and supported by robust R&D capabilities, Wel-Bloom empowers clients to develop highly competitive, differentiated health food products.
