Established in 2003, the Wealth Management Institute (WMI) is committed to building capabilities for investing in a better tomorrow. Founded by GIC and Temasek, our vision is to be Asia's Centre of Excellence for wealth and asset management education and research. WMI has been appointed as Singapore's Lead Training Provider for Private Banking by the Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore (IBF) and supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). WMI provides a comprehensive suite of practice-based certification and diploma programmes and collaborates with leading universities for master's qualifications. With over 20,000 annual enrolments, WMI provides training in asset management, wealth management, compliance, risk management, family office, as well as the development of the next generation across more than 130 programmes. WMI helms the Global-Asia Family Office Circle, a network platform that fosters a trusted environment to build capabilities and community in the family office sector. WMI's Asia Centre for Changemakers (ACC) is dedicated to building capacity and nurturing a pipeline of active and informed philanthropic changemakers with a focus on Asia. The ACC houses the Impact Philanthropy Partnership, a joint initiative with the Private Banking Industry Group (PBIG) and supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). For more information, visit www.wmi.edu.sg

